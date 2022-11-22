The holidays are here, and that means many folks are in the giving spirit. One local organization, ‘Anew Place VT’, needs your help, to ensure nobody in Chittenden County goes without a home this winter.

Erin Regan is the director of development at ‘Anew Place VT’ — the organization serves folks in and out of homelessness in our area. It’s a much more pressing issue during the cold winter months, so they hold a ‘Celebration of Trees’ fundraiser to help with their mission! “We serve about 60 people a night” Erin says.

With the ‘Celebration of Trees’, more than 30 decorated trees are up for grabs! They are raffled off to the public — and you also get all the gifts under the tree! It all supports their mission to help the homeless in Chittenden County. “You would win the tree, the decorations, and all the gifts that come with it!” she says.

Each raffle ticket is $5, and you can get a closer look at all of the trees near the American Eagle outlet and the University Mall. The raffle will run from November 25th until December 11th — with all proceeds empowering ‘Anew Place VT’ to continue equipping those experiencing homelessness in the greater Burlington Area.

For more information of this year’s ‘Celebration of Trees’ event, head on over to their website — at anewplacevt.org.