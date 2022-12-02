It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and just maybe, you’ve already broken out those holiday sweaters. Well, the South Burlington Rotary Club wants you to wear them loud and proud, at their 6th annual ‘Ugly Sweater Fun Run and Walk’. Jay Pasackow is the head of the Ugly Sweater Committee within the Rotary Club, and says if you participate — expect a lot of smiles!

“We’re with South Burlington Rotary, but anyone in the area can come — we’ve had people from Milton, Charlotte — all over the place!”

The money raised at the Fun Run will go towards the South Burlington Academic Boosters, to help students and teachers within the high school with various projects. It’s $35 for adults, $15 for kids aged 12-18, and free for kids under 12! It’s happening at the Fredrick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington, from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, December 11th.

For more information on how to register for the Fun Run, just head on over to the their website!