How one local farm is preparing for the holidays

The agriculture industry has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic. However, one way that we can help out is by buying our food locally. Local 44’s Brittany Wier went to Maplewind Farm to learn about how they are preparing for the holiday season.
by: Brittany WierPosted: / Updated:
