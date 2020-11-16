How one local farm is preparing for the holidays

Needleman's Bridal wants to say thank you to essential workers by offering them free wedding dresses. Mark Needleman, the owner of Needleman's Bridal says, "we thought it would be a nice way to give back to essential workers who put themselves in front of the pandemic."

Needleman's has 150 wedding dresses to give away to essential workers. The unique thing about this offer is that it is up to the bride to decide if they consider themselves an essential worker. Mark says if a bride feels like they have put themselves out on the line and have given to the community during the pandemic, then they deserve a dress.