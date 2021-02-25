Jeffersonville food truck named winner in a national recipe contest

‘My Favorite Things Food Truck’ is a winner in the national Neighborhood To Nation Recipe Contest. The food truck is owned by Jeffersonville’s Lea Ann Macrery. She won for her decadent caramel topped pumpkin cheesecake brownie recipe.

Macrery’s recipe won her $5,000 to help out her business and now she has an opportunity to secure an additional $5,000 for a local food bank.

Macrery says, My Favorite Things Food Truck is “the food truck for the people” sharing local favorites throughout the Jeffersonville area. My Favorite Things launched a no-contact delivery service during the pandemic to make it easier for customers to enjoy their favorite poutine, fried chicken, chili, tacos and more.

To help Macrery win the additional money for a local food bank, you need to vote on social media. Voting is open on General Mills Convenience and Foodservice’s Facebook page and you can vote by liking or commenting on a photo of your favorite recipe. The grand prize winner will be announced on Facebook Live at noon on Monday, March 1st.