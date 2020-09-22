Lake Champlain Chocolates hosts free chocolate tasting

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

Lake Champlain Chocolates is offering free candy to those who pay a visit this Saturday between 12-4 p.m.

The manufacturer says it makes all its’ delicious treats in Burlington, Vermont and just came out with six 70% dark chocolate bars for people to try.

The group says 10% of net profits from this new collection will go to the Intervale Conservation Nursery in hopes to help protect the very lake the business is named after.

Those who attend this weekend are expected to follow Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

