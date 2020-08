In today’s Good News segment, we’re celebrating the grand opening of the new Stewart’s Shop in Port Henry, New York!

The Chamber of Commerce says this is the largest shop within the Stewart’s chain, measuring in at 4,100 feet.

Over the weekend Senator Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec showed up to take part in the festivities, along with the famous cow and chicken mascots.



Stewart’s is a staple in Upstate New York, and is known for it’s ice cream, iced coffee and much more!