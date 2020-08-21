Making strides against cancer with “Day of Hope”

by: Brittany Wier

The Relay For Life of Plattsburgh and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Northern NY have teamed up to create a 2020 Day of Hope. This is a drive in style fundraiser at the Clinton County Fair Grounds.

The event will take place on August 22nd (rain date August 29th) at 7:45 P.M. They will be showing the film, “Angels in the Outfield”.

Prior to the movie they will be holding a digital luminaria ceremony, sharing the names of Cancer Warriors past and present. Also, cancer survivors will be gifted a special prize at the event.

