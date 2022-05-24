May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and joining the Morning Brew is the author of a powerful book that gives a new perspective on dealing with mental illness.

“Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering” is inspired by the classic novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” It’s the fourth book by Houston author Thomas Fellows, who says the best people suffer on purpose to achieve true greatness.

“Forces beyond your control can take away everything you possess except one thing — your freedom to choose how you respond to the situation” Fellows says. “You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control how you feel and do about what happens to you”.

“Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering” is available on Amazon now.