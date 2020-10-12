New England’s spookiest tales

You might say Carie Juettner is made for the spooky season.

“I was born into a family on Halloween that was already obsessed with Halloween. I grew up listening to ghost stories around the campfire in our backyard,” said Author, Carie Juettner.

She just finished writing The Ghostly Tales of New England, which are true stories of historical hauntings in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

“After I wrote the book I realized that some of the places I visited in New England were haunted and so now I want to go back. There is a monster that lives in Lake Champlain that I crossed on the ferry when I was there and now I want to go back and look for Champ,” said Juettner.

The book is designed for young readers and even those who don’t like being scared. Carie said out of the twenty-two tales, there’s still a story for everyone.

“There is also a really sweet one that is about this white witch who pushes children on the swings when they’re playing on this playground and parents will see the kids laughing and talking and having fun, but there is no one around them. It’s this woman who is a healer and a herbalist and never got to have children of her own and passed away. So in her afterlife, she hangs around with kids and being sweet,” said Juettner.

The Ghostly Tales of New England can be found on Amazon, and you can also check out her website CarieJuettner.com– to learn more about the author.