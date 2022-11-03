The Lyric Theatre Company is gearing up for its fall musical performance.

“Into the woods” is moving into the Flynn Theatre next week.

The musical is a story of the wishes of characters in many different fairy tales.

“Our story is to weave out fairy tales you’re already familiar with,” says Actor Connor Kendall. “We interact with Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack.”

“It’s about wishing for stuff and then seeing what happens when you get what you wished for,” says Executive Director of Lyric Theatre Company Erin Evarts.

Lyric has been planning for the musical since before the pandemic. But casting only began in May of this year. Rehearsals started in August.

“All iconic characters are shown in a human way,” says Actress Laura Wolfson. “We learn how the witch became the way she is.”

The late Steven Sondheim composed the music and lyrics. The performance at the Flynn comes nearly a year after his death.

“It’s such a brilliant play,” says actor Johnny Veil. “The music is so deep and moving. The themes are great. It’s an honor for him and it’s great to be a part of it.”

While many will see the performers on stage, what they may not see are the hundreds of volunteers that make it possible.

“We have an amazing group of volunteers,” says Production Supervisor Serena Magnan O’Connell. “Over 200, I think close to 250 volunteers.”

The show will run from November 10 to November 13.

Tickets can be bought on the Lyric Theatre Website.