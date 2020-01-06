Purrrses for Paws 2020 all to support the Humane Society of Chittenden County

Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

The Humane Society of Chittenden County presents the 6th Annual ‘Purrrses for Paws’ event Thursday February 6th at a new location this year.

This years auction is taking place at Champlain College Campus at 6 pm to 8pm in the Champlain Room.

The live and silent auction features new and like-new purses, along with other special items.

Proceeds benefit the HSCC’s operations and mission to foster compassionate treatment of animals. There will also be a live raffle for a Rose Gold Sapphire Ring, with 150 tickets sold for $100 apiece. 

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports