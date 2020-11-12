Radio station raises money for animals with a 24 hour broadcast

The 5th annual “Bruce & Hobbes Ca$h for Paws Radiothon” to benefit Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society starts today. This is a 24 hour radio-thon to help raise money for the animals. WVTK will be asking people to call in and make donations to help the shelter. For a $10 donation, WVTK will play any song that you like, regardless of what it is.

This year’s radio-thon is extra special because it is honoring a lovable friend who recently passed away. Hobbes was a tiny brown dachshund who made radio history. He was the nation’s first canine morning radio show host. He sadly passed away in July of 2020.

This year two other fur friends will be taking over. Zoey, in particular, has become the focus of the show, after surviving being locked in a Brooklyn Warehouse, and left to starve. Bruce saved her in 2017.

Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society needs to raise funds, and WVTK is trying to raise $6,000 in one day to help them. The radio station will be doing business challenges, Vermont celebrity appearances, and whatever they need to meet their goal!