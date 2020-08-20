Story time rapper signs kids TV streaming deal

Wes Tank gained millions of views when he rapped Dr. Seuss books to Dr. Dre beats! Now he’s signed a deal to reinvent classic fairy tales for the streaming app KiddoodleTV.

“I just really wanted to do something that was unique and fun and gave people a little chuckle,” Tank explained about “Story Raps”.

Kurt Ravenwood, a producer of the show, says it’s all of the fairy tales you grew up reading.

“It’s classic stories, you know like, Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks and the Three Bears…”

But Ravenwood says some of those tales also have a twist.

“How can we turn this into a whole rhyming kids book, and then how can we maybe flip some of the morals on their heads?”

Tank and Ravenwood are writing and animating these children’s stories from scratch. Some of their creativity sparked during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“You know I think in times like this reading is like one of the best things we can turn to,” said Tank.