The Coronavirus pandemic has forced a famous dog competition to go virtual.

Surf Dog-A-Thon is underway in Del Mar, California. People can send their dog videos from anywhere around the world.

The fundraiser competition usually takes place every September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California.

Surfers are judged on length of ride, size of wave ridden, costumes and any tricks, like walking on the board and barking.

The proceeds from this event go to a local animal shelter!