Thanksgiving meals delivered to seniors in Essex Junction

On Monday, volunteers and members of the Essex Police Department delivered Thanksgiving meals to seniors in Essex Junction. This is part of a sponsor a senior meal program. All 100 meals have been sponsored by people in the community.

Nicole Mone, the Program Director of Senior Services for Essex Parks and Recreation has been helping with the Essex Senior Vans since the start of the pandemic. The vans conduct health screens and gather information for contact tracing. Mone says being on the vans has enlightened her to the struggles that our seniors face every day. Many can’t leave their homes due to medical issues and a strong fear of the pandemic. Because of this, providing these meals is much needed.

Essex Parks and Recreation has received support from the local police chief, who has offered to help with delivery of the meals, along with their Senior Van drives. The meals were purchased from the Essex Culinary Program.