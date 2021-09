Vermonters, mark your calendars, The Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo is back at the Champlain Valley Exposition on October 2nd and 3rd.

We sat down with the owner of Vermont Gathering, Jeffery Folb, to talk about this weekends events and what you can expect when you step inside.

For more information about the Expo’s Coronavirus guidelines, tickets, and more you can head over to their website.