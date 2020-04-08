Weather Blog: Rain and snow, say it ain’t so!

Unfortunately the brilliant blue skies and sunshine of Monday and Tuesday are behind us and cloud and even a little bit of mixed precipitation has moved in early Wednesday. Except if your living in the NEK, you’re saying what clouds all I see is sunshine!

Clouds will eventually fill in for everyone this evening, with the first drops of rain arriving early Thursday morning.

Rain will overspread the region, falling moderate to at times heavy through early afternoon, with rainfall totals ranging between a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, with a few flakes mixed in on the back end of the system. Really a raw and rainy day.

With this first wave of precipitation, snowflakes will really only be flying in elevations above 2000′ but as our low pressure system departs into the Canadian Maritime, cold air drops in from the north allowing snow to fall in elevation above 1000 ft. Combine that with a northwesterly wind, upslope snow will fall on our western slopes, and many spots above 1000ft are looking at 2-6 inches of snow when we finally wrap up late Friday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley