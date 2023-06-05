Today we’re celebrating retired VSP Lieutenant Adam Gordon’s 90th birthday.

Happy belated birthday!

He’s from Rutland and turned 90 years young on Saturday. Lieutenant Adams served with the Vermont State Police for nearly 30 years.

Some of the troopers at the Rutland barracks showed up to surprise him on his special day. They came rolling in with lights flashing and sirens going.

