The epic saga between Laurie Strode and serial killer Michael Myers comes to a dramatic finish, as ‘Halloween Ends’ hits theaters today. Joining the Morning Brew is the man behind the iconic mask — James Jude Courtney. Many actors have stepped into the shoes of Michael Myers, but nobody more so than Courtney. In our interview, he explains his inspiration for the role, and what longtime fans of the ‘Halloween’ series can expect, in the conclusion of this new trilogy.

You can catch ‘Halloween Ends’ in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.