With less than a week until Halloween, many people probably already have an outfit in mind. But, if you’re looking to break in your costume before Monday — then you’ll want to check out the Mahana Magic Foundation’s ‘Monster Bash’ — happening this Friday night! The organization focuses on supporting families impacted by cancer, and the Bash is a spooky Halloween party to raise funds for those families.

Monica Marshall, the Managing Director for the Mahana Magic Foundation, says that every year is a little different — this year’s theme is a Haunted Casino.

“You’ll be able to come in, roll the dice, and support cancer patients and their families. There will be dancing, you can wear your outrageous costumes, and we’ll have roulette, blackjack — all the fun casino games”.

If you want to attend this year’s ‘Monster Bash’, tickets can be purchased online on the Mahana Magic Foundation’s website. Monica says that most of what they do wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of their donors — so if you can’t make it out on Friday, you can also donate directly to the Foundation on their website.