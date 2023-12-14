Morristown, VT- Police are investigating a shooting that targeted a home in Morristown but didn’t result in any injuries, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Police responded to a home on Center Road around 9:17 Wednesday night for a report of a drive-by shooting. Officers say they found evidence of multiple bullets being fired at the house and into a car in the driveway.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. Morristown Police Dept. is looking for a black colored SUV with tinted windows that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Morristown Police are asking anyone with more information to get in touch with them at (802) 888-4211. This is the second gunfire incident the Morristown Police Dept. has reported this year, after a man pleaded not guilty to shooting an officer in an apparent mental health crisis in April.