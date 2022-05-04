SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers: What do you consider to be the ideal Mother’s Day gift?

The perfect present, it turns out, is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap. Mothers in 18 U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift.

Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.

Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.

The gift of chores was tops in states including Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wyoming.

Once the cooking and cleaning are handled, the next best gifts were a spa treatment, flowers or a thoughtful card.

The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”

Time2play.com poll results state-by-state

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career,” time2play.com wrote. “So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her.”