Good Tuesday morning, friends! It’s a very quiet, clear, and cool start to our day with temps in the 40s to middle 50s. There’s a little bit of light, patchy fog in the Northeast Kingdom and over to the Adirondacks, but it’s nothing some low beam action cannot solve. Drive safe and maybe consider a sweater or light jacket out the door.

One thing you’ll certainly want to grab before leaving the house today will be the sunglasses. Mostly sunny skies will rule the day with temps soaring into the lower to middle 70s. Northerly breezes will help to keep us dry, meaning humidity will remain low. Overnight, a few clouds build in as lows dip into the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday, it’s a mix of sun and clouds that returns to the North Country and Upper Valley with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower or sprinkle. Highs will manage the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.