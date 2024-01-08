Stowe, Vt – Becca Waldo is a Team Lead for Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Her day starts an hour before the lifts open; having safety meetings with her team and checking out the lifts and trails to make sure they’re safe for the public.

Waldo started as a volunteer six years ago.

“I got into this because I love skiing and I liked the idea of patrolling and helping people.”

The Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol is the nations oldest ski patrol. On Monday, they celebrated 90 years of continuous operation.

“This is such a beautiful place, an amazing mountain and amazing community. To have that aspect of it’s culture be represented by such a long history of people who are passionate about the place and the sport is really awesome,” says Waldo.

It began as the Mount Mansfield Ski Club, with the goal of promoting safety in all aspects of skiing, leading members to formalize a patrol.

As their participation number grew, so did their patrol duties.

In addition to being ski patrollers, Waldo says they’re also EMTs, AEMTs, and paramedics, ready to respond to incidents.

“We’ll be stationed at one of three top stations, so either at the top of the four runner quad, the gondola, or at spruce peak,” she explains.

Since it’s founding, the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol has been seen as a model for similar organizations: The National Ski Patrol, as well as the 10th Mountain Division were both influenced by Mount Mansfield’s ski patrol model.

“It’s pretty cool to be a part of something that has had such strong influence over the ski industry, as well as just winter sports in general,” Waldo says proudly.