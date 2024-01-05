Jackson, NH- A trip to the top of New England, and the location of some of the most severe weather ever recorded. There are plenty of cars that have driven up Mount Washington, as you can see by the iconic bumper stickers.

The Mount Washington Auto Road is closed until the weather warms up, but work is still being done at the observatory. Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean took the snowcat to the famous New Hampshire summit to tour the facility.

She received quite the experience, with low visibility and gusty winds. The observatory opened in 1932, and recorded the highest wind speed ever observed by man, 231 mph on April 12, 1934.

One of the weather observers, Charlie Peachy, showed off the “sling psychrometer” which has measured temperatures on the summit for more than 90 years. Janice and Charlie then went out into the elements to use the device, and also knock the ice off the observation tower.