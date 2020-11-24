Multi-household gatherings could lead to remote learning for Vermont students

Governor Phil Scott began Tuesday’s briefing by paying tribute to one of the latest Vermonters who lost their life to COVID-19, in hopes that putting a name to the loss will demonstrate this virus is not just numbers, but the real loss of family and friends.

“Maybe, just maybe, it will spark even one person to do better and try harder to follow guidelines for their loved ones and the community,” Gov. Scott said.

In anticipation of some still getting together for the upcoming holidays, the governor says K-12 students will now be asked if they’ve taken part in multi household gatherings, as a part of their daily health check. If the answer is yes, students will have to transition to remote learning for 14 days or 7 days with a negative test result.

“And it’s my hope that adults will realize the need to sacrifice in order to give our kids this important time in their life and most importantly keep them in school as much as possible,” Scott said.

Officials say more cases were reported in Vermont in November than during March thru July–combined. Commissioner of financial regulation Michael Pieciak says last year, 100,000 visitors came to Vermont for Thanksgiving and nearly the same number of Vermonters left the state, which he says is concerning.

“A holiday that brings together our two greatest concerns at the moment– travel and indoor gatherings,” he said.

Winter sports which were set to begin November 30th will also be postponed until further notice.