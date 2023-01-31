WINOOSKI, VT – A fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Main Street in Winooski, leaving three buildings damaged and at least 10 people without a place to live.

Twelve fire departments and about 75 firefighters were at the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m.

“I have been chief for five years now. In my 30 years, I’ve never had three structures on fire at the same time,” said Winooski Fire Chief John Audy.

Witnesses say the fire began at 246 Main Street and spread to two other buildings. Both business and residential properties were damaged.

“My family members woke me up and said look, look there’s a fire across the street!” said Bruce Wilson, a neighbor. “The place was engulfed in flames from the top up. The flames come from one structure, the structure here, pouring out of the top, and it caught this other building next to it and so soon they were both engulfed in flames from the top up.”

Daniel Orellana is one of more than ten people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

“The people who were in this fire obviously lost a place to live,” said Orellana. “I live in this house where the fire happened. Six of us live there. I lost my bed, clothes and other things.”

The fire was put out around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Two people were injured, including a firefighter. Neither injury is life threatening.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.