Barton, VT – Multiple weapons were stolen from a home in Barton between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on Monday according to police. Police say it happened on South Barton Road. Weapons taken include a Marlin .22 automatic rifle, Marlin 30-30 bolt action rifle, 30-30 ammunition, .270 ammunition, bird shot ammunition, and a sword in a red case were stolen.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.