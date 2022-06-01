Searsburg, VT — Vermont State Police have arrested a suspect for the 2019 homicide of 43-year-old Jessica Hildenbrandt of Ballston Spa, New York, whose remains were found in a shallow grave in Searsburg, Vermont.

32-year-old Deven D. Moffitt of Bennington, was taken into custody after he attempted to flee police officers when they went to his apartment complex on South Street in Bennington.

Investigations began on September 17, 2019, when what appeared to be a human jawbone was found at a gravel pit on Somerset Road in Searsburg. Vermont State Police were able to uncover additional human remains and in July 2020, the Vermont Forensic Laboratory identified the remains to belong to Hildenbrandt through DNA analysis.

Investigations determined that Hildenbrandt and Moffitt had been in a relationship while Moffitt was incarcerated on a prior conviction. In March 2019, Hildenbrandt told police that she feared for her life if Moffitt was released from prison. She initially cooperated with a detective who interviewed her but eventually stopped cooperating.

Vermont State Police also learned that Hildenbrandt had posted bail for Moffitt on July 8, 2019. Evidence indicates she was killed mid-July, 2019. Over the course of the investigation, detectives talked with witnesses, analyzed cellphone call records, text messages, executed digital search warrants.

Moffitt was ordered jail without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and will be arraigned on Thursday at 12:30 pm, in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington, Criminal Division.