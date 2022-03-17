ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. – A Brooklyn man is being held without bail tonight after pleading not guilty to second degree murder charges in the shooting death of 44 year-old Vincent Keithan.

The events unfolded in the early morning hours of March 1 in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

35 year-old Jerry Ramirez also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault.

Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski argued that Ramirez should be held without bail due to ‘significant risk to public safety.’

“Mr. Ramirez had hunted him for over six hours in the early morning,” Zaleski said. “The State’s position here is that Mr. Ramirez poses a significant risk to public safety, both for the witnesses who have been brave enough to come forward in this matter and the public.”

If convicted, Ramirez could potentially face life in prison.