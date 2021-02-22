N.Y. COVID-19 vaccine numbers: County breakdown

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than a million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 2.5M have received their first dose as of Feb 22, according to the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The 1,320,807 New Yorkers who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine represent 6.5% of the population. The 2,443,364 who have received one dose represent 12.2% of the population.

Included in the Vaccine Tracker numbers are all those vaccinated in each county, those vaccinated through the New York State Healthcare Distribution Sites and the Federal Government’s Long Term Care Facility Program, according to the website.

Below is a breakdown of first doses administered by county and the number of people who have been fully vaccinated.

County1st dose1st & 2nd dose
Albany49,69425,509
Allegany3,4891,948
Bronx126,24457,253
Broome31,83115,730
Cattaraugus7,4324,130
Cayuga10,6965,868
Chautauqua14,3648,466
Chemung9,7905,761
Chenango5,1892,518
Clinton16,5568,877
Columbia7,9423,558
Cortland5,6642,868
Delaware4,3761,726
Dutchess31,44015,393
Erie122,79173,413
Essex7,1053,644
Franklin9,4795,053
Fulton5,7853,463
Genesee7,1703,753
Greene5,2702,200
Hamilton1,728853
Herkimer9,4294,764
Jefferson14,7857,902
Kings202,30994,967
Lewis3,4822,082
Livingston8,1635,119
Madison10,3525,375
Monroe99,83458,607
Montgomery6,3973,626
Nassau214,297120,806
New York234,788133,952
Niagara24,27614,507
Oneida37,39320,471
Onondaga78,44639,995
Ontario16,2888,934
Orange30,87514,892
Orleans3,4531,860
Oswego15,1079,060
Otsego8,9414,957
Putnam11,9706,080
Queens225,920108,465
Rensselaer22,18910,531
Richmond63,80330,594
Rockland41,18319,283
Saratoga35,28718,353
Schenectady23,01211,515
Schoharie3,0221,348
Schuyler2,2111,338
Seneca3,8912,091
St Lawrence21,69312,162
Steuben8,8105,130
Suffolk178,84496,328
Sullivan7,1363,210
Tioga4,7082,232
Tompkins13,6407,132
Ulster20,35310,107
Warren10,3005,379
Washington64512,888
Wayne10,0305,817
Westchester135,95677,820
Wyoming4,4272,759
Yates 3,2101,547
Source: NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

