Rutland, VT- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington has identified the 3 people arrested in Thursday morning’s search of a motel in Rutland.

Bradley Saldi, 43, Tina-Marie Mound, 61, and Brittany Fields, 31, were all living at the Highlander Motel at the time of their arrest.

Police say they performed multiple undercover purchases from all three people between December 2022, and June of this year. Saldi is accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl, Mound allegedly sold fentanyl, and Fields is also accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl. They could face up to 20 years if convicted.

VSP, the FBI, Rutland City PD, and Homeland Security contributed to the search and investigation.