In September of 2016, the US Coast Guard found a then 22 year old Nathan Carman drifting at sea off the coast of Rhode Island… but no signs of his mother.

“I didn’t know we were sinking,” said Nathan Carman in a 2016 interview with ABC News. “I knew we had a problem, but I didn’t know we were sinking until we sank.”

But a federal indictment shows a much different version of how the events unfolded.

Prosecutors argue Carman premeditated his murder of his mother Linda on the trip. He then deliberately sank the boat. They allege he committed these actions to claim inheritance money and 85,000 dollars of insurance money. Insurance companies refused to give Carman the money. They claimed he made changes to the structure of the boat beforehand which ultimately caused it to sink. He then launched a lawsuit against the insurance companies. The courts ultimately denied Carman the money.

“I almost feel like I have a responsibility for my mom to make sure the truth comes out,” Carman said in a 2019 interview during closing arguments. “To have made claims against me that so so tremendous I don’t even feel like I can walk away from them.”

Aside from charging Carman with murder on the high seas, the unsealed indictment alleges Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos back in 2013. The Executor of Chakalos’ estate released a statement through a former attorney saying, “More than eight years after the murder of his grandfather and more than five years after the murder of his mother, Nathan Carman was arrested under a Vermont Federal Court indictment. The Vermont United States Attorney appears to have completed an intensive and a thorough investigation of all of the facts surrounding the crimes. I hope today’s events help the family in their search for justice and closure.”

Nathan Carman will be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Rutland.