June 18th is National Go Fishing Day. This is a great day to take some time from your daily routine and enjoy the outdoors. In Vermont, fishing is an activity you can enjoy close to home. With Lake Champlain on the West and Connecticut River on the East, Vermont is full of world-class fishing opportunities for all ages, abilities, and experience.

You don’t need much to go fishing at a nearby river, pond, or lake. If you have a hook-n-bobber and a tasty worm, you can experience a lot of fishing action. First you will need to buy a fishing license, second you should learn how to set up a hook and bobber with a sinker on a fishing line, next find a worm that will provide good bait (or pick some up at your local bait shop), lastly understand the fishing regulations that apply to the area you want to fish.

For those who are 15 or over, you will need either a short-term or annual Vermont fishing license.

During COVID-19 you need to take a couple extra health and safety precautions. Make sure to maintain 6-ft distance from other people. Also, wear a face mask or cloth face covering when possible. Wash your hands with soap and water and avoid touching surfaces that are often touched by others.