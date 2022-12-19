Last week, a partially-loaded propane delivery truck rolled over during a motor vehicle accident. The crash prompted a response from First Responders from several agencies across two counties.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14, on Gull Bay Road, about a mile off Route 22. According to information from the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the first crews to arrive included units from Putnam Volunteer Fire Company, Ticonderoga Fire Department, New York State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Ticonderoga Emergency Squad. The teams arrived to find the truck on fire, and the operator trapped inside the vehicle.

The First Responders immediately got to work extinguishing the fire, located at the rear end of the truck. The operator was extracted from underneath the vehicle, and transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Through and past that process, personnel worked to slow and stop a gas leak coming from a valve on the rear end of the tanker. The leak from the valve was mitigated, leaving the tank roughly 50% full. Local company Dudley’s Truck & Equipment helped the responders and the fuel company in uprighting the 3,500-gallon truck.

Once the vehicle was stabilized, the remaining propane was extracted so that the vehicle could be moved. The responders on-scene were joined by the HazMat Bureau of the NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services. Together, the teams moved the gas to another tanker for safe transportation.

“This incident spanned a total of 17 hours, it involved a multitude of agencies, First Responders from two counties and personnel from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services,” Washington County wrote on Facebook. “If there was ever an incident that highlighted nearly everything we do in public safety/emergency services, this would be it. Life safety, the critical component of teamwork, and the importance of preparing, training and exercising.”

All in all, 17 First Responder agencies assisted in the rollover. Others not listed above included Skenesborough Emergency Squad; fire departments from Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Moriah, Schroon Lake and Hague; the Town of Putnam DPW, Essex County Emergency Services, the Washington County Department of Safety, and New York State Police.