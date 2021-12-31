(WSYR-TV) — The past year held some once-in-a-lifetime events that some of us never expected. While quite a bit happened across the world, the U.S. had its own fair share of notable events. Below are some of the top national stories from each month.

January

January 6: Attack on the United States Capitol Building. Thousands of people, including residents of Syracuse, hoped to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and descended on our nation’s capitol.

January 20: Joe Biden sworn in as United States 46th President. President Biden is the oldest president ever inaugurated.

January 23: Larry King, a broadcasting giant, dies at 87. He conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews, from the Dalai Lama to Lady Gaga.

January 25: GameStop shares soar after a short squeeze caused by Reddit’s r/WallstreetBets community. The stock price grew 1,500% over the course of 2 weeks.

February

February 7: Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. This was their second Super Bowl victory and they are the only team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team’s NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

February 13: Texas experiences the beginning of a winter power crisis. Millions go without power.

February 17: Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. Limbaugh took the title of “most dangerous man in America,” as a badge of honor and called himself “America’s anchorman.”

February 23: Tiger Woods involved in car crash. The crash caused “significant” injuries to his right leg that required surgery.

March

March 12: Third COVID-19 stimulus check delivered. This round of checks was part of the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Jessica Walter starred in over 170 film, stage, and television productions. She died on March 24, 2021.

March 22: 10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting. It was the seventh mass killing of the year. The suspect was later revealed as Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, and was found to be incompetent for trial on December 3, 2021.

March 24: Jessica Walter dies at 80. Walters was a working actor for over 60 years and starred in hit television shows, such as “Arrested Development”.

April

April 2: Man drives into Capitol Police officer. Noah Green, the suspect, was shot by law enforcement and died at the hospital. He killed 18-year veteran William “Billy” Evans.

April 9: Rapper DMX dies at 50. The Grammy-nominated performer, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest”.

April 20: Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict. Derek Chauvin was a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

May

May 6: Colonial Pipeline is hacked. The nation’s largest fuel pipeline paid $4.4 million after a ransomware attack.

May 13: Decreasing COVID-19 cases allow federal masks guidance to change. Rising vaccination rates combined with decreasing cases allowed vaccinated individuals to safely go mask-less for the first time in the pandemic.

May 26: Super Blood Moon, a rare lunar event occurs. While not quite as vivid as expected for those of us on the ground, the event was still visible for many residents of the western United States. According to NASA, the next super blood moon will appear on October 8, 2033.

A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

June

June 15: Governor Cuomo lifts most COVID-19 mandates. As 70% of New Yorkers received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, mandates such as cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, health screenings, and contact tracing were lifted for retail, food services, offices, others.

June 24: Florida condo building collapses. 98 people died in the collapse, caused by long-term structural degradation.

June 28: Record temperatures in Northwest reached during heat wave. Seattle reached a high of 104 F and Portland reached a burning 116 F. The region usually has cool temperatures and rain during the month of June.

June 30: Bill Cosby conviction is overturned. Cosby served over two years at a state prison near Philadelphia before being released.

July

FILE – Oliver Daemen, from left, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, Wally Funk and Bezos’ brother Mark pose for photos in front of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, left rear, after their launch from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

July 5: Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO. Andy Jassy, who ran the company’s cloud-computing business, replaced him.

July 20: Jeff Bezos blasts into space. “I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this,” the 57-year-old Bezos said during a news conference after his flight.

July 27: Simone Biles pulls out of Olympics final to focus on mental health. Biles’s spot was replaced by MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score during qualifications for vault.

August

August 24: Governor Cuomo resigns from his position as NY Governor. Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Recently it was announced that he would not be facing criminal charges in Westchester County.

August 26: Hurricane Ida touches ashore. Ida, a category 4 storm, ravaged across several states after making landfall in Louisiana. Over 80 people were killed by causes related to the storm.

August 30: Last U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan. While Biden defended the decision, many politicians criticized his actions.

September

September 1: Supreme Court allows Texas law banning most abortions. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around 6 weeks after conception. The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

September 8: General Robert E. Lee statue removed after months of protest. The statue, that towered over the former capital of the Confederacy since 1890, was ordered to be removed by the Governor of Virginia in response to protests of the murder of George Floyd.

September 11: Gabby Petito is reported missing. Petito was 22 years old and was later found strangled to death in a Wyoming State Park.

September 17: ‘Squid Game’ releases on Netflix. Netflix says that ‘Squid Game’ was its biggest original series with 142 million households watching it in the first month.

October

October 13: William Shatner becomes the oldest person to go into space. He journeyed on the second flight of Bezo’s Blue Origin. William Shatner is well known for playing Captain Kirk in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise.

October 21: Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman on ‘Rust’ set. Baldwin shot 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the movie’s director of photography. He also injured Joel Souza, the director.

October 28: Facebook rebrands as Meta. Facebook Inc. quietly changed to Meta Platforms Inc., to reflect Zuckerberg’s new vision for the “metaverse.”

November

November 6: Concertgoers crushed at the Astroworld Music Festival. 10 died and 13 were hospitalized after fans surged during Travis Scott’s performance.

FILE – Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

November 15: President Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill will bring close to $30 billion into New York for infrastructure spending.

November 29: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down. Dorsey did not provide a specific reason for resigning, besides stating that the company “is ready to move on from its founders.”

December

In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett, left, is questioned by his defense attorney Nenye Uche, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago. (AP Photo/Cheryl Cook)

December 3: Parents of Michigan school shooter charged. Four students were killed during a mass shooting by Ethan Crumbley on November 30. Ethan’s parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter after they failed to intervene despite multiple warnings.

December 9: Jessie Smollett convicted of staging hate-based attack on himself. Smollett was charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct.

December 10: Tornados ravage Kentucky, Illinois, and more. An Amazon driver and candle factory workers were among those who died after they were required to stay, despite warnings about dangerous weather.