JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A child solicitation sting conducted Nov. 28-30 in Greenwood, Indiana, resulted in 21 men — including a public servant — being arrested.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Secret Service, and several local law enforcement organizations orchestrated a string over several months where the adults involved believed they were there to meet a 14 or 15-year-old child at a home in Greenwood.

This operation follows an investigation that occurred in April 2023 that resulted in 32 arrested in a child sex sting.

“The only way to protect our citizens is to be proactive, think outside of the box, and have a prosecutor who is willing to go the extra mile,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess.

From 2019 to 2023, officers arrested 100 people in six different child solicitation stings. The Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little said that he works on these cases to, “allow our children to enjoy their childhood innocence while we, the police, shield them from the evil of child predators.”

One of the men arrested is a public servant with the Indianapolis Fire Department, 45-year-old Carl Deveier Wemple. He has served the department for 17 years. Wemple was suspended without pay indefinitely. In a statement, IFD said they will continue to follow up as additional information becomes available.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 the following nine people were arrested and booked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Jail:

Mario Ramirez Gonzalez (above), 52, of Thorntown, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Davinder Singh Saini, 64, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a child solicitation charge, a Level 5 felony.

Scott Douglas Merrill, 57, of Westfield, was arrested on a child solicitation charge, a Level 4 felony.

Rudy Joel Matute Cabrera, 21, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a child solicitation charge, a Level 5 felony,

Omar Morales Sabino, 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a child solicitation charge, a Level 5 felony.

Ivan Cabrel Kamgain Tayou, 21, of Indianapolis, was arrested for dissemination of harmful matter (pornography), a Level 6 felony on three counts.

Manish Sharma, 38, of Carmel, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony and making unlawful proposition, a misdemeanor.

Darrel L. Hutchings Jr., 46, of Southport, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; dissemination of harmful matter, a Level 6 felony (pornography); and making unlawful proposition, a misdemeanor.

Harold C. Davis Jr., 52, of Parkersburg, West Virginia was arrested on a child solicitation charge, a Level 4 felony.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 the following seven people were arrested and booked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Jail:

Carl Deveier Wemple, 45, of New Palestine, was arrested on a child solicitation charge, a Level 4 felony. Wemple currently serves as a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Roger Lee Stephens, 57, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony and dissemination of harmful matter (pornography), a misdemeanor.

Mark Timothy Reyher, 46, of Terre Haute, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Za Mang, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.

Brandon E. McClintic, 46, of Bargersville, was arrested on charges of dissemination of harmful matter (pornography), a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Jose Anselmo Sanic Lopez, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; making an unlawful proposition (prior), a Level 6 felony; and operating while never received license, a misdemeanor.

Marcelo Ruiz Villegras, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

On Thursday, Nov. 30 the following five people were arrested and booked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Jail:

Miquel Angel Flores Garcia, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Mark Robert Rouleau, 52, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Brad T. Schwenzer, 45, of Bargersville, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

David R. Dickinson, 65, of Greenwood, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Naim IBN Salaam, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.