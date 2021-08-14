4 Observations: Bills at Lions preseason game

The Bills beat the Lions in their preseason opener 16-15. Here are 4 takeaways from Ford Field.

Singletary stands out. Running back Devin Singletary was one of the few starters who played on offense and he carried the load. The 3rd year back had 8 carries, 42 yards, and a touchdown catch. Zack Moss did not play and is dealing with a hamstring injury so Singletary made the most of his opportunity to hold on to the starting job.

Rousseau’s rookie debut. 1st round draft pick Greg Rousseau had a very solid NFL debut. The rookie defensive end was able to record his first career sack when he overpowered fellow 1st round draft pick Penei Sewell and took down Lions QB Jared Goff. “What I learned, I’d say just things are a lot faster for sure in the league, compared to college, the ball gets out quicker, the tackles run block better,” Rousseau said after the game. “Everybody’s a step ahead compared to people in college, but at the end of the day it’s still football.” It was Rousseau’s first game action in almost 18 months.

Just kickin’ it. Tyler Bass picked up right where he left off. The Bills kicker was 3-3 on field goals including the game-winner and a 50-yard field goal that would have been good from 60. Bass made 15-16 to finish the regular season and was 7-9 in the playoffs. The 2nd year kicker continues to prove he’s got a big leg and is also accurate.