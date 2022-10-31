TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead and three others injured.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semitrailer in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Troopers said the SUV was traveling north on State Road 39 (Paul Buchman Highway) when it crossed over the highway’s centerline for unknown reasons and went into the path of the pickup truck, which was going the opposite way.

The two vehicles collided nearly head-on, then moments later, the semitrailer, which was heading south, hit the pickup truck, which had its lights off.

The pickup driver, a 53-year-old Valrico man, died at the scene.

Troopers said seven people from Zephyrhills were in the SUV. Four were killed, including the 20-year-old driver, a 56-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, who died at an area hospital.

The other passengers, ages 5, 22 and 31, suffered serious injuries.

The semitrailer truck driver was not hurt.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.