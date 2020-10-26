60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Firefighters gather as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, U.S. October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

IRVINE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Approximately 60,000 people are being forced to evacuate their homes in the Irvine, California area as wind has rapidly grown a wildfire in the area.

The Silverado Fire jumped CA-241 highway, according to Irvine city officials. The fire began shortly before 7 a.m. (PDT) Monday.

When firefighters arrived, it was 10 acres. Shortly before 10 a.m., officials estimated it had grown to 2,000 acres.

Several schools are under a mandatory evacuation.

Kelsey Brewer and her three roommates decided to leave their townhouse before the evacuation order came in. The question was where to go in the pandemic. They decided on the home of her girlfriend’s mother, who has ample space and lives alone.

“We literally talked about it this morning,” Brewer said, adding that she feels lucky to have a safe place to go. “We can only imagine how screwed everyone else feels. There’s nowhere you can go to feel safe.”

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story.