(WTAJ) – Spring is underway, but Dairy Queen is already gearing up for summer with new Blizzards — and the chain is giving customers the chance to get their hands on one for just 85 cents.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted — 1985 — Dairy Queen is offering its signature frozen treat for only 85 cents between April 10–23. Blizzards. The deal, however, is available exclusively through the DQ mobile app.

Restaurants and fast-food outlets frequently cycle their seasonal or limited-time-only items, often to much fanfare but also to jeers, depending on what’s leaving the menu.

DQ is no exception.

Returning to the summer lineup is the “sweet, chocolatey, gooey, marshmallow-ey” graham cracker-filled S’mores Blizzard, which will be featured as April’s Blizzard of the Month. The Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzards are also coming back to the menu.

New to the lineup is an OREO Brookie Blizzard that mixes up “OREO® cookie pieces and brookie pieces (brownie & cookie baked together)” with vanilla soft serve. There will be a Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard, which is blended with puppy chow (a chocolatey, peanut-buttery cereal-based snack), chocolate chunks and a peanut butter topping.

In addition to its summer Blizzards lineup, DQ recently ushered in spring with its first “free cone day” on March 20, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.