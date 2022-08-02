(NEXSTAR) – For over a decade, Prime members have been able to store files on Amazon Drive for free, but next year that service is going away, Amazon announced.

The announcement comes just months after the retail and streaming behemoth raised the cost of Prime membership from $119 to $139.

Drive officially goes away on Dec. 31, 2023, so Amazon can focus time and resources on Amazon Photos, according to an update from the company.

Amazon plans to pull the Drive app from iOS and Androids app stores on Oct. 31, 2022, and, on Jan. 31, 2023, Amazon will no longer allow any file uploads.

While files will be accessible only up to Dec. 31, 2023, users’ photos and videos have already been automatically saved to Amazon Photos, where they can be accessed after Drive no longer exists, according to the update.

Amazon outlined the following steps for downloading your files before the deprecation date:

Open browser and navigate to amazon.com/clouddrive here.

If prompted, login using your Amazon account.

Review and select the folders and/or files to save. Following your selection, click the download icon from the top navigation that appears in blue. Repeat this process for all files and folders you would like to save.

Anyone with a paid Amazon Drive account can manage their subscription here.