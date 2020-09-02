American Idol to host online auditions, New Hampshire and Vermont’s audition dates next week

American Idol is making it easier than ever to audition this year by moving all auditions online and each state will have a specific day to audition. New Hampshire’s online audition date is Monday, September 7th and Vermont’s date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Ryan Seacrest – Host of American Idol

Lionel Richie – American Idol Judge

All you have to do is log on now to reserve your audition date and time. You can find more information here, on the abc website.

These online auditions are face-to-face with a producer to give your real-time feedback just like you would with an in-person audition.

Represent your state in the first ever virtual search for the next American Idol.