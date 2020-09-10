American Red Cross supporting communities that have been effected by hurricane and wildfires

With wildfires and Hurricane Laura, The Red Cross has been on the ground working to provide food, water, supplies, emergency lodging and working hard with partners to provide support for those communities that have been effected by these disasters.

It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Laura devastated east Texas and Louisiana, and people are still suffering. You can make a difference by join us in supporting Red Cross disaster relief efforts,

Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have scorched millions of acres and devastated entire towns, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.





If you would like to learn more about American Red Cross you can visit their website. If you would like to donate, you can click here.