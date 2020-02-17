Americans freed from stricken Coronavirus cruise ship land in U.S.

Two charter flights carrying passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan amid the coronavirus outbreak have landed in the United States.

The first plane carrying American passengers landed at a Northern California air force base just before midnight Sunday. A second flight touched down at a San Antonio air force base this morning. US officials revealed overnight that 14 of those Americans tested positive for the virus.

Passengers will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been spreading in Asia. Japan’s defense minister tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers from the port to Tokyo’s airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

The spokesperson says the U.S. will continue to consider “repatriation of our citizens where appropriate to reduce demands on foreign hospital systems and other global health resources.”

Meanwhile mainland China today reported an increase by 105 in deaths caused by the coronavirus illness for a total of 1,770 since the outbreak began. China also announced 2,048 new cases.