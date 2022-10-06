PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh and host Morey Hershgordon preview Week 5 between the Lions and Patriots. What is the game plan if Bailey Zappe ultimately starts under center at quarterback for the Patriots? How do the Patriots prepare for a Lions team that is polar opposite on offense and defense? Detroit leads the league in many offensive statistical categories while defensively they rank dead last. Gresh also gives his three keys to the game for the Patriots to pick up their second win of the season.