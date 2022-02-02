WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The U.S. Army has officially begun separating soldiers from service who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A directive issued Tuesday by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth orders commanders to begin the process of involuntary separation of any soldier who has refused the vaccine and does not have an approved or pending exemption.

The directive applies to regular Army, reserve soldiers serving on Title 10 active-duty and cadets.

“Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” Secretary Wormuth said in a press release. “Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

Soldiers separated due to the refusal of a COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay. They may also be subject to recoupment or any unearned special or incentive pay.

However, soldiers who begin transition leave on or before July 1, 2022, will be granted a temporary exemption and are permitted to complete their separation or retirement. Unvaccinated soldiers who have requested medical exemption or religious accommodations are also temporarily exempt from the directive while their requests are under review.

As of January 26, U.S. Army commanders have relieved six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,073 general officer written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.