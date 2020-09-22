As US nears 200,000 COVID deaths, Trump says virus “affects virtually nobody young”

Deaths from COVID-19 will reach more than 200,000 people in the United States on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. leads the world in both cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins reports 6,857,967 people in the U.S. have contracted coronavirus.

During a visit to Swanton, Ohio Monday, President Donald Trump said coronavirus affects “nobody young.”

“Below the age of 18. Like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows?” the president said. “Take your hat off to the young cause they have a hell of an immune system. It affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools. Everybody open your schools.”

In Vermont, a total of 1,719 people have tested positive for the virus, including 219 children and teens 19 and under, according to the state health department.

