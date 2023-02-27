The Better Business Bureau has a warning for owners of smart TVs. BBB says its Scam Tracker has seen an influx of reports about scammers catching people off guard with pop-ups on their smart TVs. Their objective is to steal your personal information and money.

How the scam works

You open a familiar streaming service on your smart TV, but a pop-up appears telling you there is a problem with your device or your streaming subscription. You need to call a phone number or visit a website to fix it.

The BBB says don’t fall for it! In some cases, if you call the number, scammers pretend to be customer service representatives and demand you pay an activation fee or allow them remote access to your smart TV. That will give scammers access to your credit or debit card number if you pay the fee. They may also ask you to purchase gift card as payment for “fixing” the issue. If you give them access to your device or click on a link they provide, the scammers may install malware on your TV and use it to gain access to sensitive personal information.

BBB tips on avoiding smart TV scams