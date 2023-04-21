LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A four-year-old boy died and his twin brother was in critical condition Friday after they were found unresponsive in a backyard pool at their home in Los Angeles’ Porter Ranch neighborhood, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call from the home on Des Moines Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and immediately provided CPR “guidance,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived a short time later and continued life support and transported the twins and their parents to a regional pediatric trauma center.

“Our paramedics worked feverishly to provide every chance possible for these children,” L.A. Fire Capt. Eric Scott said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “Tragically, one of those boys was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

The twin four-year-olds were found unresponsive in the backyard pool at their Porter Ranch home. April 21, 2023. (KTLA)

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, which also responded to the home, said criminal charges were not likely.

“There’s nothing to indicate anything beyond a tragic accident here,” LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

Scott said the incident should serve as a reminder to parents to install barriers around pools, learn CPR, always have someone watching children when they are around pools, and, if a child goes missing, check the pool first.

The L.A. mayor’s crisis response team was sent to the neighborhood to assist family and neighbors.